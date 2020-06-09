Mason High Class of 2020 Graduation Wednesday to Begin with Car Caravan

The creative alternative to a usual graduation ceremony for the George Mason High School Class of 2020 will commence Wednesday, June 10 in the form of a caravan of vehicles containing the graduates and their families or friends parading down Falls Church’s Park Avenue from St. James School Street past City Hall on Little Falls St. starting at 5 p.m.

The Senior Class and the PTSA organization urge citizens to line the avenue to cheer the students, and to join them in patronizing local restaurants before getting in front of TVs to watch a deftly edited collection of videos submitted by the graduates to be aired beginning at 7 p.m. on the FCCTV cable channel (Channel 11 on Cox, Channel 35 on Verizon and Channel 2 on RCN).

