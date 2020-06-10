Congressional School Launches Summer Academy

Congressional School, a private-independent school in Falls Church, recently announced the launch of its Summer Academy, a virtual academic enrichment program with a range of two-week classes designed to keep students’ academic skills sharp and give them a boost when returning to school in the fall. A five-week for-credit high school Geometry class is also available.

The online classes are designed for students entering grades 3-9 and subject areas include writing, study skills, leadership, math, and Spanish.

Registration is open to the public. More information can be found at congressionalschool.org.

