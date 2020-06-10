Local Students Win Performing Arts Scholarships

The Alden in McLean has awarded scholarships to nine local high school students through the 2020 James C. Macdonald Performing Arts Scholarship Competition.
The competition began with a preliminary audition in February, but the final competition was canceled due to the Covid-19 containment efforts.
To recognize the hard work and creativity of these young artists, MCC opted to present Finalists Awards of $800 to each participant rather than the traditional first ($1,200), second ($800) and third ($400) places.
This year’s finalists from local schools are:
Instrumental Music: Ethan Hsiao, BASIS Independent McLean
Theater: Rebecca Blacksten, McLean High School
Vocal Music: Tracy Waagner, McLean High School