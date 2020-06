On March 16, 2020, early in the Covid-19 emergency, the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) ordered a temporary suspension for 60 days of utility service disconnections for non-payment of utility bills.

The purpose was to protect customers impacted without warning by the severe economic repercussions of the Covid-19 crisis.

Later it was extended through June 15. It is considering extending the period beyond and welcomes public comments on the subject.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments