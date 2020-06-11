Falls Church Calendar: June 11 – 17, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

Thursday Evening Book Group (Online). The Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group normally meets on the first Thursday evening of each month in the library’s conference room. This month’s book is “Exhalation: Stories” by Ted Chiang. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 7 – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Grow a Traditional Medicinal Herb Garden. Interested participants can create their own traditional medicinal herb garden. This course will teach attendees how to bring the flavor, health, beauty and convenience of homegrown herbs to a garden. The simple DIY techniques will show participants how to plant, care for and harvest herbs that thrive in the local area — in a garden or in containers — for bountiful herbs with a tradition of healthful benefits. Online class offered by Extension Master Gardeners. Free. RSVP at mgnv.org/events to receive a link to participate. 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Signing Story Time (Online). The theme of this meeting is “Little Hands Signing: Summer Signs.” Interested participants can sing, sign and play together with this hands-on, online storytime for the whole family, presented by Kathy MacMillan, author of the Little Hands Signing series. 11 – 11:30 a.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 15

City Council Work Session (Virtual). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

DAILY

Creative Cauldron Online Classes. The City of Falls Church theater company Creative Cauldron is now offering a variety of interactive classes and activities for children taught by the theater’s artists. Kids will be moving, creating and socializing during the activities. Those who are interested can enroll online at creativecauldron.org/workshops.htm or email the theater at info@creativecauldron.org to get started. There are classes for adults as well.

Lunch Doodles with children’s author Mo Willems. Learners worldwide can draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing by visiting Mo’s studio virtually once a day for the next few weeks. Participants should grab some paper and pencils, pens or crayons and join Mo to explore ways of writing and making together. Daily at 1 p.m. Visit kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems to watch.

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

Tragic Schoolbus — 40-seat patio; first come, first serve. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Super Funk 5 — 40-seat patio; first come, first serve. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

Dead Jam — 40-seat patio; first come, first serve. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments