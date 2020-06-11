Falls Church Distillers Has Opened with Patio Seating

Falls Church Distillers has opened up patio seating with a maximum capacity of 40 people in its parking lot.

Hours of operation this week are Fridays from 3 – 11 p.m, Saturdays from noon – 11 p.m, and Sundays from noon – 9 p.m.

The ABC store and cocktails to go will also be available Thursdays from noon – 7 p.m.

Starting this week the patio will also be open Thursdays from 3 – 10 p.m.

Visit Falls Church Distillers Facebook page or its website at www.fcdistillers.com for more information about their offerings, including their Aim High hand sanitizer.

