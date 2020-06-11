From the Front Row: Kaye Kory’s Richmond Report

In these unsettling and crisis-driven times, we struggle to hear the divergent opinions and voices raised. The press of absorbing the moment-to-moment changes can be exhausting without even attending to the troubling subject matter: a lethal pandemic, an economic crash, black lives matter and ‘defund’ the police. How to respond? We need immediate economic assistance and immediate intervention to calm the police brutality being protested across the nation. We also need to make systemic changes to even begin to eliminate the racism embedded in so much of guidelines of daily life in our Commonwealth. The coronaivirus pandemic demands change and resources as well. Can we respond quickly and effectively to these intertwined and mutually exacerbating multiple crisis? Can we build economic stability, protect the health and livelihood of our families, friends and communities, while rooting out systemic discrimination and ‘reopening’?

The answer is “I don’t know, but we have to try and try now!”

Like many of your elected representatives at all levels, I am developing proposed legislation and regulations in all these areas. Also like all your elected representatives, I want to hear your recommendations for ways to begin the attack and create a foundation for a vastly better future.

To this end, I am hosting a Zoom townhall on June 18th at 7PM. I have invited guests representing many points of view and experiences to join me. We will all be responding to your questions, both those submitted ahead of time through the link on my facebook page and in my newsletter, as well as those asked during the townhall. The conversation will not be limited to one or two topics. The only limit will be the time available: 45 minutes. Please join me on the 18th. If you cannot enter the meeting, email the questions you would like asked.

Right now, I am evaluating the police reform instituted in Camden, NJ, working with stakeholders to protect students with special needs as our schools reopen, considering what should be protected and expanded in our budget as preparation for the special session in early August, and advocating for your needs through the frustrating and confusing unemployment and CARES Act mire.

We have a lot of work to do today and tomorrow and tomorrow. I count on your support to represent you well.

► Delegate Kory represents the 38th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. She may be emailed at DelKKory@house.virginia.gov.

