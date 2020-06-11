West Falls Church Economic Project Developers Submit Site Plan to F.C. City Hall

Details of the plans for the 9.5 acre mixed use development project slated to go onto the site of the current George Mason High School were submitted to the Falls Church City Hall yesterday, and City Manager Wyatt Shields has told the News-Press the plan has all the required features discussed in the recent years leading up to this point, and that “the layout is good.”

Shields said the plan will be posted to the City’s website shortly.

Called “‘West Falls,’ the project of the team of Hoffman and Associates and EYA, share a common vision for West Falls as a vibrant mixed use district anchored by thoughtful retail, open space and community amenities,” according to its statement issued with the submission of its “special exception site plan.”

The project includes 550,000 square feet of residential space, including 400 apartment residences and 127 condominium residences, 225,000 square feet of senior living, 120,000 square feet of retail, including a grocer, up to 400,000 square feet of office space, a 150-room hotel and a half-acre park that can be transformed into almost an acre of open space for public community use.

The project is described as “the first component of a larger 35-acre planned, neighborhood-focused development of the area between Leesburg Pike (Route 7) and the West Falls Church Metro Station that is intended to add to the culturally-rich area with an active and walkable urban fabric that fosters community, sustainable values and innovative design.”

The developers hail the City of Falls Church in their statement as “a truly unique place where the community is knowledgeable, engaged and supportive.”

Evan Goldman of EYA said “We are thrilled to be progressing the vision for this transformative project and look forward to working in partnership with the community in the years to come.”

Shields said the site plan will come before the Falls Church City Council for review and approval in early July.

Pending approval, the project will commence upon the demolition of the existing high school buildings in Jan. 2021 (as a new one is slated for completion this December), and will consist of two phases of development.

