As businesses continue to adapt and start to reopen, the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce urges community members to respect the policies and procedures developed by the business community.

They are doing their best to adhere to Phase One requirements and they are instituting policies and procedures to keep their employees and customers safe.

This is a stressful time for business owners, employees, and customers alike. It is important for all to exhibit kindness, patience, and compassion.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments