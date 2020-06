Fairfax County has created the Fairfax Relief Initiative to Support Employers or Fairfax RISE, a new grant program that will offer up to $20,000 to qualified Fairfax County-based small businesses and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.

The program will be funded using federal CARES Act funds provided to the County. Applications will be accepted through June 15.

Go to fairfaxcounty.gov/economic-success for more information and the application.

