TAZZY, a 4-year-old schnauzer-shihtzu mix, was adopted by the Hodder family in Jan. 2019 and she continues to bring love and joy to their lives, especially during this pandemic season. She loves having her people around for extra cuddles and enjoys her leisurely walks each day around Falls Church. The sights of spring around town fill her with hope.

