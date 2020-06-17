2 McLean High Students Win Teen Character Awards

The McLean Citizens Association has selected four students as winners of its 2020 Teen Character Awards. Local Winners are Ryan Chou and Caroline Lucia.

Chou, a junior at McLean High, participated in EndCoronavirus.org efforts to help improve communication and develop a better general public understanding of the pandemic. He reviewed and edited guidelines for the public, including Essential Actions to #CrushtheCurve and guidelines for respiratory health, grocery shopping, and how to wear a mask. Chou also built and updated dashboards with critical coronavirus-related information, such as statistics relative to population, maps of implemented government measures, and testing center statistics. He also leads a Virginia outreach team to distribute educational materials to the general public.

Lucia, a junior at McLean High sewed hundreds of face masks in support of PPE needs. They were donated to hospitals in Maryland and the District of Columbia as well as for residents of Fairfax County’s homeless shelters. Lucia hosted multiple mask-making tutorials with the Quarantine Academy, a Ted Talk-like daily instructional presentation.

