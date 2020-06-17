Local Students Selected to All-Virginia Music Groups

One hundred seventy-six students from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) high schools have been named to the 2020 All-Virginia Band, Chorus, and Orchestra. These groups had been scheduled to perform on Saturday, April 25, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, but the performances were cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Students from throughout Virginia went through a rigorous audition process to compete for a spot in the band, chorus, or orchestra. Students selected for these ensembles were to have rehearsed with nationally recognized expert conductors to prepare for their performances.

FCPS students selected from local schools in 2020 are:

Falls Church High School: Jack Child (Chorus); Dong Kim (Chorus) and Sophia Willson-Quayle (Chorus)

Justice High School: Sophie Briscombe (Chorus); Andre Farkas (Band) and Darien Roby (Chorus)

Marshall High School: Miles Devlin (Band); Teddy Dunn (Band); Elise Ebert (Chorus); Kian Mostaghim (Chorus); Becker Spear (Chorus) and Sofia Vergara (Chorus)

McLean High School: Ella David (Orchestra); Alex Gamboa (Band); Steve Han (Orchestra); Chris Kang (Band); Catherine Kim (Band); Elena Klenk (Orchestra); Joshua Levy (Band); Sarah Levy (Band); Maxence Mourie (Orchestra); Emily Mortman (Band); Eshan Parkash (Orchestra); Hannah Sim (Band); Alex Swers (Band); Julia Tan (Band); Varun Veluri (Band) and Justin Winn (Orchestra)

