Mission Lofts Opens in Falls Church

Mission Lofts in Falls Church has opened and is the only live/work apartment community in Fairfax County.

Each of the 156 one and two-bedroom loft style units include industrial finishes, tall ceilings, massive windows, huge showers, large closets, designer appliances, and light filled spaces.

Amenities at this pet friendly community include several conference areas, a fitness center, an outdoor park and deck area, multi-floor garage, and flexible indoor lounge/kitchen/event space.

Envisioned and created by Robert Seldin of Highland Square Holdings, Mission Lofts is a converted office building with units that can be used either as traditional apartments, as office space, or as combination of the two.

Mission Lofts is located at 5600 Columbia Pike in Falls Church. For more information, or to schedule a virtual tour, go to www.livemissionlofts.com.

