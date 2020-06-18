Culmore Clinic Food & Wine Event Moved Online

The coronavirus pandemic is preventing the in-person gathering of Culmore Clinic’s annual International Food & Wine Tasting event, but the clinic will instead host the event online at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.

Anyone who is interested in making a one-time donation or a recurring donation through Culmore’s Stewardship Circle (culmoreclinic.org/donate#circle) can explore the special benefits that come from doing so below.

Donors of any amount will automatically be entered in the clinic’s raffle drawing for a wine basket from Vienna Vintners. The drawing will immediately follow the toast.

Participants don’t need to be online or in Virginia to win (the prize will be sent to the winner).

All donations of any amount are qualified for an entry into the raffle.

Or — donors who give $350 or more will earn themselves a bottle of Austrian wine from Vienna Vintner to open and toast with the clinic that evening.

Lastly — donors who give $1,200 or more will be admitted to a private Zoom wine tasting lead by former sommelier and Austrian wine expert, Klaus Wittauer, immediately following the raffle. Vienna Vintners has chosen four varieties from two Austrian producers to introduce and taste with the donor(s).

Those who are interested can still make a donation and participate in the event.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments