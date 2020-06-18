Falls Church Calendar: June 18 – 24, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

Jane Austen Book Discussion (Online). This meeting’s Jane Austen book is “Northanger Abbey”. This program will be held online via Zoom. For more information, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

Controlling Mosquitoes & Ticks in Your Yard without Pesticides. Participants can learn pesticide-free best management practices to control mosquitoes and ticks in their yard and keep them away from themselves and their family. The presentation will include how to identify mosquitoes and ticks prevalent in this area, their life cycle, how they reproduce and where they go in the winter. Online class offered by Extension Master Gardeners. Free. RSVP at mgnv.org/events to receive a link to participate. 10 – 11:30 a.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 22

City Council Meeting (Virtual). The City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. The public is welcome to address the City Council on any topic during the public comment period. Public comments will be accepted at cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov, until the end of the meeting’s public hearing time, or by voicemail at (703) 248-5014 until 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

Great Books Discussion. A “Great Books” discussion concentrating on literary classics (both traditional and modern) meeting on the second and fourth Tuesday most months. This month’s book is “Prometheus Unbound” by Aeschylus. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

DAILY

Creative Cauldron Online Classes. The City of Falls Church theater company Creative Cauldron is now offering a variety of interactive classes and activities for children taught by the theater’s artists. Kids will be moving, creating and socializing during the activities. Those who are interested can enroll online at creativecauldron.org/workshops.htm or email the theater at info@creativecauldron.org to get started. There are classes for adults as well.

Birthplaces of Music: A Virtual Field Trip. This fully interactive, virtual field trip through the world of music history will have participants visiting the birthplaces of four of the most popular genres of music in the world today: classical, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll and country. The birthplaces of these great forms of music are Vienna, Austria; New Orleans, Louisiana; Cleveland, Ohio and Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia. Visit edtech2.boisestate.edu/joshuasmith8/502/virtualtour/start.html.

Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems. Learners worldwide can draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing.Participants should grab some paper and pencils, pens or crayons and join Mo to explore ways of making together. Daily at 1 p.m. Visit kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems to watch

