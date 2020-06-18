Noonan: Surveys Begin This Week to Estimate Fall Enrollment

Looking to anticipate how much of a drop off in enrollment will be in the Falls Church City Public Schools in the fall, FCCPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan has appointed a team on his staff to conduct a citywide survey in an effort to estimate what enrollment numbers may look like once classes commence August 24.

He said it is expected that as many as 30 percent of students may not be enrolling for classroom, alternating-day classroom or hybrid classroom-online education depending on decisions yet to be made.

Noonan said that those students not planning to enroll will be provided means to participate in a Virtual Virginia Classroom where they would have access to support from a FCCPS instructor.

The Virtual Virginia curriculum, however, will not be aligned with the FCCPS’ though if there will be a reduction in student enrollment, there will also be teachers available to be repurposed for helping students study online.

Dr. Noonan said that the FCCPS’S will be providing day care services, and that the system’s paraprofessional corps “is very strong” in the event that teachers may be out due to illness, as well.

Noonan said that as of June 25 parents will have access to a schedule of dates and classroom content.

