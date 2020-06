(Photo: News-Press)

IN A SPECIAL WHITE HOUSE celebration of National LGBT Pride month in June 2009, then vice president and now presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden (center) was flanked by the late LGBT pioneer champion Frank Kameny (left) and the News-Press’ Nicholas Benton (right), active in the cause since 1969 who announced the formation of LGBT Falls Church this week (see story elsewhere this issue).

