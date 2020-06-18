Beyer Joins Kaine, Warner Hailing Supreme Court Ruling on DACA

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, joined Virginia’s two U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner to hail the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday in Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California, which invalidated the Trump Administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program on the grounds that it was “arbitrary and capricious” and therefore in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

In a statement, Beyer said, “Dreamers are Americans, they belong here. This ruling is a great moment for the United States. It is important to remember, though, that even with this decision from the Supreme Court very important work remains. The ball once again is in Congress’ court to pass meaningful, humane, and comprehensive immigration reform to fix our broken immigration system in ways which reflect our values as a nation of immigrants. The Senate could take a big step forward in that regard at any time by passing the Dream and Promise Act.”

Sen. Tim Kaine released the following statement Thursday, “President Trump’s decision to end DACA plunged hundreds of thousands of innocent young people into legal limbo and wreaked havoc upon nearly every area of American life. I’m so thankful the U.S. Supreme Court has put an end to this Administration’s ill-conceived broken promise. Congress should now pass the Heroes Act to prevent the deportation of undocumented essential workers during the pandemic and the American Dream and Promise Act to permanently protect these kids and young adults.”

