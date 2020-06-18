Solace Outpost Opens in Old Mad Fox Space

Solace Outpost has opened in the former Mad Fox Brewing Company space at 444 West Broad Street.

Solace Outpost was created out of a partnership between Solace Brewing Co., which operates a brewing operation in Loudoun County, Ian and Eric Hilton, of H2 Collective and several trendy DC hot spots, and Steve Ryan, co-founder of Blackfinn Ameripub, which has multiple locations, including one in Merrifield.

Solace Outpost will offer a wide variety of craft beer, pizza, and a game room. For more information, visit www.solacebrewing.com.

