4 Groups Receive Funds From Women’s Club of McLean

The New Dominion Women’s Club of McLean has named four beneficiaries as part of its annual charitable giving.

Share of McLean, the Safe Community Coalition, Friends of Clemyjontri and McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) will each receive $4,000 to fund programs that serve the McLean area.

“The coronavirus has changed how many of us serve our communities. These hard-working organizations now have funds to innovate existing programs and launch new ones,” said Kim Marinus, president of the NDWC. “We are proud our club can make a difference at this difficult time.”

While the NDWC continued to meet virtually during the pandemic, it was not able to host a new fundraiser themed to the Kentucky Derby. Thanks to the support of its sponsors, including Transurban, The Mather and the HBC Group, the NDWC’s first “Derby Party” will now be held on May 1, 2021.

“Next year the Derby Party will join the highly successful Wine Tasting and Arts Nights Out events as our third major fundraiser. We are grateful to our sponsors for their continued support of this new event. We are looking forward to it and hope everyone will mark their calendars now.”

The New Dominion Women’s Club (ndwc.org) is a civic organization, based in McLean, VA, committed to promoting, encouraging, supporting and cultivating the civic, cultural, educational welfare of the community.

