‘Juneteenth’ Demonstration At Rock Spring Church

On Friday, June 19, from 4 – 5:30 p.m., members and friends of Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ (UCC) will gather around their church in witness and solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

The demonstration will begin at the church campus (5010 Little Falls Rd., Arlington) and will spread out along local roads. It is part of a series of actions Rock Spring UCC is taking in support of black lives and dismantling systemic racism in the U.S. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, participants will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. All are welcome.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration honoring the official end of slavery in the United States. The June 19 demonstration is being held in coordination with other UCC churches throughout the Central Atlantic Conference, which stretches from New Jersey to Richmond, Virginia.

