Toy Nest Hosts Grand Opening

The Toy Nest, which readied to open just as Covid-19 precautions went into place, is hosting a Grand Opening from Friday, June 19 through Thursday, June 25.

While parents and kids have been enjoying the toy library concept via pickup and delivery since March, the store is now open under Phase 2 guidelines which include toy selection only (no onsite play,) a maximum of 2 families in the store at a time, and all visitors over the age of 2 must wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available.

The Toy Nest offers pre-loved toys on a rental basis through drop-ins or via memberships.

Memberships include toy reservation privileges, unlimited play and borrow visits, a two-week borrowing term, and up to two renewals for most items.

Also available are annual memberships which provide additional benefits.

The official Grand Opening will include a ribbon cutting along with door prizes and giveaways from local businesses including Bakeshop, Lemon Lane, South Block and others.

The Toy Nest is located at 98 N. Washington Street in Falls Church. For more information, visit www.thetoynest.com.

