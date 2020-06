In response to Virginia’s Safer at Home recommendations, Body Dynamics, Inc. is now offering the special rate of $245 for three 1-hour virtual personal training sessions.

The virtual session offer a personalized fitness program designed to fit personal needs and goals in the comfort of one’s own home.

For more information contact Barbara Benson at bbenson@bodydynamicsinc.com for more details.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments