From the Front Page: Up Up & Away

THE COLORFUL MURAL now adorning Mr. Brown’s Park in the 100 block of W. Broad St. was installed on the side wall of Hot N Juicy Crawfish Tuesday to the delight of onlookers. According to the F.C. Economic Development Authority which funded the mini-park project, the hot air balloon theme of the mural recalls the F.C. area’s Civil War history when Union forces used such balloons at Upton Hill for reconnaissance. According to EDA chair Bob Young, the mural’s artist, Joseph Craig English, has local roots and his father once worked at Brown’s Hardware. “We appreciate the support and partnership with the property owner, Jeff Jeffrey, and hope that this mural installation will inspire other public art efforts in the Little City in the future,” Young said.

