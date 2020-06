(Photo: Courtesy Goodwin House Falls Church)

Many Falls Church senior citizens engaged in civic activism retired to nearby Goodwin House. Their residents and staff gathered together on June 9 for an eight minutes 42 second Silent Vigil tribute to George Floyd. They wanted to express their outrage over racial injustice. Many residents had been involved with the Civil Rights Movement earlier in their lives. After the vigil and protest songs, their posters and sings were hung along Jefferson Street.

