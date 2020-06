With the announcement this week that over 100 locations nationwide of 24 Hour Fitness studios are closing immediately, the City of Falls Church location at 1000 E. Broad will continue as one of only two locations for the outfit in Virginia.

A gym in Tysons Corner at 1500 Cornerside Blvd. is among those closing immediately and the only other one in Virginia remaining open is in Fairfax at the Price Club Plaza.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments