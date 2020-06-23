Northam OK’s Move to Phase 3 For All Virginia July 1

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at his press briefing today announced that he’s authorizing a move to a Phase 3 reopening of the economy statewide next Wednesday, July 1.

It means that limits to restaurant occupancy will be lifted, public gatherings can accommodate up to 250 persons, entertainment venues can operate up to 50 percent capacity, gyms at 75 percent capacity, outdoor sporting events retaining physical distancing and gradual lifting on restrictions for long-term care facilities.

Northam said that he’s received no requests from jurisdictions seeking to hold back on moving to Phase 3 at this time and confirmed that all the leading indicators are trending downward, including hospitalizations and deaths in the state.

