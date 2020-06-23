OAR Selected as One of Best Nonprofits in DC Area

OAR of Arlington, Alexandria and Falls Church has been selected as one of the best nonprofits in the DC area by the Catalogue for Philanthropy.

OAR will be featured in the print edition of The Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington for 2020/2021, which will be published later this year, as well as on the Catalogue’s website.

Every organization selected for listing is evaluated for excellence by a team of local experts who assess each nonprofit for impact, community need, and financial transparency.

Founded in 1974, OAR supports people returning to the community after incarceration, manages an alternative sentencing program for the Arlington County and City of Falls Church courts that allows others to avoid that life-altering experience, and works to achieve race equity in the criminal legal system and society at large.

The organization addresses incarceration, the legal system, and all systems “upstream” (calling out the racism that permeates these systems and seeking social justice) and “downstream” (providing services to specific individuals).

For more information, visit www.OARonline.org.

