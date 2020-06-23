Quinn Auction Galleries Opens Summer Season

Quinn’s Auction Galleries opens its summer season with an online-only Fine & Decorative Arts Auction on Saturday, June 27, starting at 11 a.m. The sale includes a fine selection of Asian, American, European and Modern artworks, with selections by Merton Simpson, Dale Chihuly, Anton Chittussi and other noted artists. Distinctive furniture designs by Mira Nakashima also highlight the sale.

Bronzes, silver, fine clocks, Russian icons, rugs, glass, porcelains and ceramics — including coveted Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre wares — will cross the auction block together with a varied selection of Asian decorative arts. The latter category incorporates Chinese porcelain, silk textiles, snuff bottles and other beautiful objects of the Far East.

One featured item includes a large Chinese three-piece bronze Guanyin from the late Ming or early-to-mid Qing Dynasty is a strong candidate for the top lot of the auction. The pre-sale estimate of $10,000 – $15,000.

Another featured item is a Nakashima lounge chair with a free right arm, hickory spindles and a sap walnut seat, signed and dated (2000) beneath the seat, which could reach $4,000-$6,000. Designed by Mira Nakashima, the daughter of famous furniture designer George Nakashima (1905-1990), her works are considered modern classics and hold a timeless appeal with collectors.

Due to pandemic safety protocols, in-person floor bidding will not be available for this auction, however phone and absentee bids will be accepted, and Internet live bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Quinn’s will be hosting in-person previews by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, email charlotte.taylor@quinnsauction.com.

For additional information on any item in the June 27 auction, call 703-532-5632, ext. 575; or email info@quinnsauction.com. View the online catalog and register to bid live online at LiveAuctioneers.com or Invaluable.com. Absentee bids are accepted only via HiBid. Visit Quinn’s online at quinnsauction.com. Quinn’s is always accepting consignments for future auctions.

