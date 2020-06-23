Report: Landlord Seeks to Evict ‘Hot N Juicy’ in F.C.

According to a report in last week’s D.C.-based Washington City Paper by Laura Hayes, the downtown Falls Church-based “Hot N Juicy Crawfish” seafood restaurant in the 100 block of W. Broad is facing the threat of eviction by attorneys representing the landlord, FMR Development LLC.

Delinquency in the payment of rent is given as the reason.

The restaurant has been at its present location for five years and is part of a national chain run by the husband-wife team of Tim Nguyen and Laina Vo.

In F.C., the restaurant has been, according to News-Press sources, among the most successful during the difficulties of the recent pandemic lockdowns, even as its business, too, has dropped off dramatically.

But while Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered a moratorium on evictions during this period until the end of July, his order applies only to residences and not to businesses.

