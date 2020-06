(Photo: Courtesy Don Foley)

A spontaneous gathering and a lengthy cavalcade of cars by neighbors and friends helped Dave and Nonie Spevacek celebrate their 50th anniversary back on May 23. Residents of Broadmont since 1976, the Spevacek’s enjoyed their unofficial status as the neighborhood’s “first couple” with dozens of well-wishers, some of whom date their time in The Little City to the early 70’s.

