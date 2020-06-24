GMU’S Center for Real Estate Entrepreneurship Hosting Roundtable

The Center for Real Estate Entrepreneurship and the Retail Innovation Center of the George Mason School of Business is hosting Rebuilding Local Retail: Operations, Design, and Technology on June 24 from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Panelists for this virtual roundtable discussion include Peterson Companies’ President for Retail Paul Weinschenk, Streetsense’s Director for Real Estate Mike Smith, and Global Enterprise Marketing’s Senior Director and RETHINK Retail Advisor Ricardo Belmar.

For more information, visit www.business.gmu/realestate.com

