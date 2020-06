Longfellow Middle’s Science Bowl team participated in the Zoom version of the National Science Bowl, placing in the top eight in the country.

Forty-five teams from across the U.S. took part in the national competition, advancing from the regional competition where teams had to place first in order to advance.

Team members are David Wei, Daniel Li, Samuel Li, Vayun Malik and Shaan Vyas. Science teacher Jim Bradford sponsors the team.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments