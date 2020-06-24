Special Exception Needed for New E. Fairfax Building

A change in a Falls Church City Hall ruling to now require a zoning exception for a proposed new one-and-a-half-story building at 116 East Fairfax Street could delay its construction well into the fall, the F.C. City Council determined at its work session on June 15.

The proposed building to house a children’s play gym known as Go Scramble was originally designed as a “by right” project.

The site, currently an undeveloped parcel used as a church parking lot, will contribute an as-yet-undetermined tax revenue stream to the City if developed, and the historic Falls Church Episcopal Church across the street, which favors the plan, will be given free use of the gym on Sunday mornings, while additional parking has been arranged for that time from Doris Newcombe’s adjacent Tower Square.

