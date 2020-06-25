Falls Church Calendar: June 25 – July 1, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

ONLINE: Teen Book Club. Club focused on books appropriate for ages 13 and up, or for students rising to grades 6-8. This week’s book is “The Maze Runner” by James Dashner. This program will be held online via Zoom. For more information, participants should email Laura Miller at lmiller@fallschurchva.gov. 3 – 4 p.m.

Falls Church Amateur Writers Group. A group for aspiring writers. Participants meet to discuss and offer constructive criticism for each other’s work. Contact psullivan@fallschurchva.gov to get the invitation to the group. 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

What’s Eating My [Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Eggplant, Beans, Squash]? Insect Pest Management for the Vegetable Garden and How to Succeed Without Losing It All! Interested participants can join a class on recognizing common injurious insects in their vegetable gardens. Learn how to attract and encourage beneficial insects to assist gardeners in fighting off these pests. Instructors will cover tips and tricks for limiting and even preventing damage from insect pests among gardeners’ vegetable crops. Online class offered by Extension Master Gardeners. Free. RSVP at mgnv.org/events to receive a link to participate. 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Virtual Tea Time. Interested participants can join travel leader Annmarie for a virtual tea. Guests will set their table with their “tea service,” show the group their favorite kinds of tea and share some recipes for scones, clotted cream and other snacks. Also, hosts can discuss the items they may have taken home in their “to go” bag. Limited space. RSVP to sashton@arlingtonva.us to receive a Zoom meeting link before the event.

Deep Dive: Parasitism. Take a deep dive into natural history that scratches more than just the surface. Parasitism is a type of symbiosis in which one organism benefits to the detriment of another. The group will explore different types of parasites found in the Arlington area, and learn the difference between a parasite and a parasitoid. Registration required at parks.arlingtonva.us. A link to Microsoft Teams will be emailed to participants before the program start time. Participants should have their device ready to go prior to the start of the program. 7 – 8 p.m. Contact krosenthal@arlingtonva.us for more information.

DAILY

Creative Cauldron Online Classes. The City of Falls Church theater company Creative Cauldron is now offering a variety of interactive classes and activities for children taught by the theater’s artists. Kids will be moving, creating and socializing during the activities. Those who are interested can enroll online at creativecauldron.org/workshops.htm or email the theater at info@creativecauldron.org to get started. There are classes for adults as well.

Visit a 17th-Century English Village. Interested learners can see what life was like for those who lived during the 17th century in rural England. Particpants will watch as they tend to their crops, make the basics that we take for granted in butter and prepared meat and see what their homes look like. The village field trip is hosted by the Plimoth Plantation and can be found by going to plimoth.org/learn/just-kids/virtual-field-trip.

