George Floyd Banner Stolen from F.C.’s Tinner Hill Arch

THE BANNER was unveiled on June 5 and had been allegedly stolen on the night of June 15. (Courtesy Photo)

A banner remembering the life of George Floyd, who died on May 25 when a police officer pinned his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, unveiled by the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation at the Tinner Hill Arch on S. Washington St., was allegedly stolen earlier this month, prompting an investigation by City of Falls Church police.

Edwin Henderson of the Foundation’s board of directors, told the News-Press that one person sent a complaint about the banner’s message to Tinner Hill’s email account.

Of the theft, Henderson said, “It is a push back to Black Lives Matter…Some people are apparently tired of hearing about George Floyd and social unrest going on in the country,”

F.C. Police Chief Mary Gavin told the News-Press that police had been doing extra checks on the banner after Tinner Hill had alerted them to the email complaint.

The banner was last seen the night of June 15 and was reported stolen during the afternoon the next day.

Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly and City Council members Letty Hardi and David Snyder reached out to express their condolences for the crime, Henderson said.

“I was appalled it went down,” Gavin said. “It made some people uncomfortable, but that’s what needs to happen for change.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments