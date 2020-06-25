Ribbon-Cutting Made Toy Nest’s Opening Official

The Toy Nest officially opened with a ribbon cutting on Friday, June 19. The toy library is now open for families to view the toys, games, and other items available as drop in rentals or via memberships.

In attendence was owner Lisa Bourven, with her family, Falls Church City Mayor David Tarter and Falls Church City Council Member Phil Duncan. Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly and Council Member Letty Hardi were also there to welcome The Toy Nest to Falls Church.

The Toy Nest is located at 98 N. Washington Street in Falls Church. For more information, visit thetoynest.com.

