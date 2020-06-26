Correction: Student Names Omitted from Graduation List

Last week’s News-Press published the list of graduates from George Mason High School, though was alerted by several parents that multiple students had been left out of the announcement.

Those students are Alexandra Eppler, Nina Rifkin, Leslie Tartt and Zainab Youssri.

According to John Brett, spokesperson for Falls Church City Public Schools, Mason’s director of counseling said that there were 26 students who were not included on the graduation list because their parents, during annual registration, classified them as “No Media Release” or “Yearbook Only.”

Brett guessed that the four students listed earlier are among them.

The News-Press, which received it’s list of graduates directly from F.C. Schools, apologizes for this error.

