F.C. Issues Call for Police Force Review Committee

The Falls Church City Council issued a call yesterday looking for seven volunteers to join the newly-created Use of Force Review Committee (UFRC).

According to a statement from City Hall, the committee will review the City of Falls Church Police Department and Sheriff’s Office use of force policies and procedures, engage the community to gain insight into their experiences, report the findings of the review and community experiences, and make recommendations for changes to use of force policies and procedures.

City residents can find the applications online.

Applications must be received by the City Clerk’s office by midnight Sunday, July 5.

The City Council Appointments Committee will recommend committee members from the applicants, and City Council will make the final decision.

