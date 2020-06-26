McLean Center Starts Scavenger Hunt on July 1

McLean Community Center (MCC) is offering for interested participants to join friends, family and community for MCC’s Super Summer Scavenger Hunt. Beginning on Wednesday, July 1, and concluding on Monday, Aug. 17, this free virtual event allows participants and a team of their choosing to compete against other teams and win amazing prizes. MCC is located at 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean.

The hunt is a way to stay local and spend time with friends and family.

The game is played on a smartphone and players must complete indoor and outdoor “missions” (or challenges).

Missions include answering questions, taking specific photos or videos, finding a specific item, geocaching or completing specific tasks as given in a list provided by MCC. The scavenger hunt will take place in or around McLean.

Participants work in teams of up to 10 players. Team captains must be 16 years old or older. The hunt will have a maximum of 125 teams — so register early. The first 50 teams to sign up will receive a special gift bag.

Registration is open Tuesday, June 23 through Monday, Aug. 3. To register, go to mcleancenter.org.

For more information, call the center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, or visit the website, mcleancenter.org.

