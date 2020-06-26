Noonan Issues School Survey On Student Needs for Fall

Falls Church City Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan issued a lengthy report to parents, students and staff of the system Friday morning that includes a survey form that needs to be completed by the end of next week, Friday July 3.

The report and survey pertain to the beginning of the new school year in late August in the context of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and what options for face-to-face and online education, and likely hybrids of the two under Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase 3 reopening plan, will be implemented.

Noonan said the options and survey have been crafted with the help of parent, faculty and staff advisory committees and under guidance from state education and health officials, as well as the Fairfax Health Department and “regional colleagues.”

He said the plans all conform with the four goals of the system, “innovation, collaboration, ethical leadership and ensuring equity and excellence for all.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments