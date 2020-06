(Photo: Courtesy Bettie McElroy)

McLean resident Lucille Quinn celebrated her 100th birthday in social distancing fashion at the Lewinsville Retirement Residence.

(Photo: Courtesy Bettie McElroy)

MEMBERS OF THE NEARBY Lewinsville Presbyterian Church came by to celebrate her from afar with balloons, cake, banners and flowers to make sure the day was remembered properly. Even “Happy Birthday” was sung accompanied by a trumpet.

