F.C. Council OK’s $5.6 Million for S. Washington Project

The Falls Church City Council voted unanimously Monday to allocate $5,988,000 of federal and other grant funds to Fort Myer Construction to transform the intersection of S. Washington St. and Hillwood Avenue into an “intermodal transit plaza,” with construction to commence next month and to be completed within 500 days.

It will include a bus shelter, bicycle racks, decorative benches, landscaping, a rain garden, interpretive signage panels depicting the history of the Little City, the elimination of the “free right” turn off S. Washington onto Hillwood, new traffic signals, three crosswalks and decorative pavers.

It will interface with a City project to upgrade the nearby intersection of S. Maple and S. Washington and its reach will extend from the Tinner Hill monument on S. Washington to the Hillwood at Annandale intersection.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments