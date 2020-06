(Photo: News-Press)

ORGANIZED BY members of the Falls Church Presbyterian Church, hundreds of Falls Church city residents and their friends lined both sides of East Broad Street in the city for blocks east and west of the church, most with signage celebrating Juneteenth on Friday, June 19, the anniversary of the final end of slavery in the U.S.

(Photo: News-Press)

MANY SIGNS affirmed “Black Lives Matter” in solidarity with ongoing criminal justice reform efforts now underway to end systemic racism in the U.S.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments