Gade Wins GOP Senate Primary Statewide & in F.C.

In the only item on the June 23 primary ballot in the City of Falls Church, City voters who showed up at the City’s three polling places cast a majority of their votes for Daniel Gade, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and professor at American University in D.C. Gade won statewide, as well, and will face off against Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in November.

Gade had 149 votes in Falls Church, to 70 for Elsa Baldwin and 45 for Thomas Speciale II. Statewide Gade had 201,703 votes to 54,205 for Baldwin and 43,209 for Speciale.

In the nearby 11th Congressional District in Fairfax and Prince William counties, incumbent Gerry Connolly won his party’s primary with 70 percent of the vote over challenger Zaineb Mohsini.

