Numerous Falls Church Businesses Complete Healthy Pledge Course

A number of Falls Church businesses have already successfully completed the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s Healthy Business Pledge Course created by BioPrep Solutions.

Congratulations to Body Dynamics, Inc., Code Ninjas Falls Church, Command Performance AV, Diener & Associates CPAs, Dogfish Head Alehouse, Doodlehopper 4 Kids, Dougherty DDS, Eden Center, Falls Church Distillers, Grace Christian Academy, New Editions Consulting, OAR, Plaka Grill, Quick Copy/SAID, Sports Training & Massage, The Toy Nest, and The Young Group for prioritizing the health and safety of their employees and customers.

Thanks to a partnership between the Falls Church Chamber and BioPrep, the program is free for Falls Church Chamber members and businesses.

It is available elsewhere for $50 per business.

Information about the program and a link to the 45 minute course is available at www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

