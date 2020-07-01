All Things CBD Changes name to Root Source CBD

All Things CBD is now Root Source CBD. The CBD store will celebrate its first anniversary, rebranding, and new website over the weekend with a 20 percent off sale, prizes and giveaways.

The CBD store provides quality products, quality service and solutions for customers by its passionate team of experts.

All products are industry proven, federally compliant, and guaranteed authentic and fresh.

Customers can shop by need (stress/anxiety, beauty and skin, pain and recovery, focus, sleep) or by type (oils/tinctures, topicals, edibles, concentrates, cartridges, flowers) or by brand.

Products for pets are also available. Root Source CBD is located at 901 B W. Broad Street. For more information, visit rootsourcecbd.com.

