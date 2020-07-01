Fairfax Calendar Observes 4 Religious Holidays

The Fairfax County School Board is considering a 2021-22 Standard School Year Calendar that was developed with a focus on instruction and learning for students and includes four religious observance holidays. Two options for the 2021-22 school year were presented to the Board at its business meeting on June 18.

Prior to taking action on the 2021-22 calendar, the Board plans to gather feedback from families and staff members via a survey to be distributed in late June. Final action on the calendar is scheduled for July 23.

Version A has the school year beginning on Monday, August 23, 2021, and ending on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Four religious holidays would be observed: Rosh Hashanah on September 7, 2021; Yom Kippur on September 16, 2021; Diwali on November 4, 2021; and Eid al Fitr on May 3, 2022. Thanksgiving holiday would run from November 24-26, 2021; winter break is designated for December 20-31, 2021. Spring break would run from April 11-15, 2022. Nine teacher workdays are built into Version A, and seven professional development days are included in Version A.

Version B has the school year beginning on Monday, August 23, 2021, and ending on Friday, June 17, 2022. It has an additional student holiday designated on Monday, October 11 paired with a professional development day-student holiday on October 12; otherwise, it is identical to Version A with the same holidays, breaks, and teacher workdays.

