New Police Data Collection Laws in Effect Today, July 1

The City of Falls Church has noted in a statement that effective July 1, the Virginia Department of State Police, Criminal Justice Information Services Division, Uniform Crime Reporting Section will begin the collection of community policing data, as required by 2020 Acts of Assembly Chapter 1165, also known as the Community Policing Act.

It confirms that the City of Falls Church Police Department and Sheriff’s Office will comply with this requirement.

This Act requires that each time a local law-enforcement officer, sheriff, deputy sheriff or State Police officer stops a driver of a motor vehicle; the officer shall collect the following data, based on the officer’s observation or information provided to the officer by the driver:

(i) The race, ethnicity, age, and gender of the person stopped;

(ii) The reason for the stop;

(iii) The location of the stop;

(iv) Whether a warning, written citation, or summons was issued or whether any persons were arrested;

(v) If a warning, written citation, or summons was issued or an arrest was made, the warning provided, violation charged, or crime charged; and

(vi) Whether the vehicle or any person was searched.

The above data will be submitted by the City of Falls Church Police Department and Sheriff’s Office on a quarterly basis. They will also submit on an annual basis the number of complaints the agencies receive alleging the use of excessive force.

